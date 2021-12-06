Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $57.53

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.53, but opened at $53.07. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 1,829 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of -0.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

