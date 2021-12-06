Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

