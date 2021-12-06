Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 98.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 63,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 339,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

