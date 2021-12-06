Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 346 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $167.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.