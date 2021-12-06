Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $$52.66 during trading hours on Monday. Ryman Healthcare has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartment, resthome, hospital, dementia and short term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

