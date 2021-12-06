Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.
OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $$52.66 during trading hours on Monday. Ryman Healthcare has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46.
About Ryman Healthcare
