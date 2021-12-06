28,928 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

