ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $69.46

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.46, but opened at $73.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $71.96, with a volume of 1,986 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

