Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 8,543 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $217.54. 1,384,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,706,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.