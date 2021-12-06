Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. People’s United Financial comprises 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. 42,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,844. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

