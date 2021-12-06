$257.24 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $257.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.36 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,875. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $864.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

