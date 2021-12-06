Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report sales of $100.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.95 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $173.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $178.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.43 million, with estimates ranging from $220.04 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. 5,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,014. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

