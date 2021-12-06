M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. 102,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,559,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

