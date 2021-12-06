M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in American Tower by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 287,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average of $275.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.