Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.17 Million in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $633.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.