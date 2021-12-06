Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,267 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.80. 28,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

