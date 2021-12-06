General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.82

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 48238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

