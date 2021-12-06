Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

