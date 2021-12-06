Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $15.59 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

