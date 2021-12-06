Marotta Asset Management Acquires 2,357 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,851. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.32 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

