Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,400. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

