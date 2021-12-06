Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,813.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,700.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

