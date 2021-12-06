Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $150.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

