Slow Capital Inc. Sells 631 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $183.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

