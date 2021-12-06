Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NKE stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

