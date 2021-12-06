eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

EHTH stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. 9,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,967. eHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

