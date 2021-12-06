Oddz Hits Market Cap of $14.98 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $1.18 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

