Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $586.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,402. The company has a market capitalization of $941.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.