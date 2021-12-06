-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SRNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 251,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,864. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

