Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 15,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

