MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.36.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,597. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.21. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

