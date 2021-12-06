Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 296,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,668,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

