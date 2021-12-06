Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

