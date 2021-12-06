UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion-$287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.02 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.100-$21.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.79 on Monday, hitting $458.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.27 and a 200 day moving average of $419.83. The company has a market cap of $431.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.