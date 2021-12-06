iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,654. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.