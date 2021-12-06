Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $34.69. Andersons shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Andersons alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.