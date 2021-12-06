Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.66. Benson Hill shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.