Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.92. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1,669 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

