Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 3702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. Research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $53,105,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

