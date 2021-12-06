Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Cut by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 15.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

