Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,441. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $243.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

