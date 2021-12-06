Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,441. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $243.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

