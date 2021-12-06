Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

