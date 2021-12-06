Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,910,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $334.08 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

