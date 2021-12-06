Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.34

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

IPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

