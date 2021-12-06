TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,463. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

