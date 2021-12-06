Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,009. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

