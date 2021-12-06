$7.65 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post $7.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the lowest is $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in US Foods by 234.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in US Foods by 148.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after buying an additional 818,089 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.