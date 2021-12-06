AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 823.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. 534,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,997,445. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

