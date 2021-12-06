SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,871,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,317,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.00. 213,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,483. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

