Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,610. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

